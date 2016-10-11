Newsvine

My Prediction - Trump Wins - God I hope I'm wrong

By Fletch
Tue Oct 11, 2016 5:53 PM
With Trump so far behind in the Polls you might think I'm crazy to say that.  I hope I am wrong but here's how I see it.  Trump is such an embarrassment that no one publicly wants to admit voting for him, but they will.  Then with Hillary so Far ahead in the Polls, the history of the couch potatoes in the Democratic Party being what it is they won't see the need to get of their lazy butts and go vote. So there you have it my reasons for stating that the worst piece of crap in human history is going to be our next President.

