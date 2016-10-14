Trump Jr.: Women Who 'Can't Handle' Harassment Should Teach Kindergarten

Donald Trump Jr. complains about women making charges of sexual harassment in the workplace, suggesting that women who have a trouble with men making certain comments should go teach kindergarten.

“If you have a guys’ place you have a guys’ place," Trump Jr. said.

One of the hosts then lamented that women "complain" about "harassment."

"That’s why we hate having them around. They stop us from doing what we want to do," the host said.

Trump Jr. said that "in the club house, guys just want to be guys" and converse freely "even if you’re just talking s**t and it’s not really true."