Spying TV's, Can they be used to instruct as well?

With all this talk lately of your TV being able to spy on you, I was wondering why they can't be put to a greater use. Something only parents can control, the teaching of our kids thing like Math, Science, etc.. As they sit there enthralled by the latest cartoon of superhero movie, parents could insert a CD that feeds subliminal messaging to their kids teaching them subjects that most US kids have trouble with Math and Science. By the time they enter school in the first grade they could already understand the principles behind these courses that turn off a lot of kids to education in the first place. And the best part would be they wouldn't even know that they were being taught by their parents as they enjoy the latest cartoon.

A lot of safeguards would have to be put in place to insure that no one other than the parents would be able to do this however.

What do you think?