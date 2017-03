how many feet wide is 74 degrees at 20 feet.

I'm looking at at 24-105 lens and it's field of view is 74 degrees at 20 feet. What the F!!

Why can't they just say how many feet or inches wide ?

I have to shoot a party and they want a group photo of about 70 people.

I'm trying to figure out how many people I can put in a row and how many rows.