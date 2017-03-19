eset blocking googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js on Newsvine

Today as I read the articles here this keeps popping up from my ESET Security Suite.
eset blocking http$: // googletagservices. com/tag/js/gpt.js (address altered to keep it from linking)
Anyone else have any issues with this or something similar?
