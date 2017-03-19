Newsvine

Fletch

About Articles: 166 Seeds: 44 Comments: 17566 Since: Sep 2008

eset blocking googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js on Newsvine

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Fletch
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:16 AM
Discuss:

Today as I read the articles here this keeps popping up from my ESET Security Suite.

eset blocking http$: // googletagservices. com/tag/js/gpt.js (address altered to keep it from linking)

Anyone else have any issues with this or something similar?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor