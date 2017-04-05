Just how stupid does a person have to be to fall for this?

From "Mr.Ralph Waldo Emerson" <bankinvestigation4@gmail.com>

2000 Ninety-Eight Palms Blvd, Destin, FL 32541, USA (1) 850 666-6124 Email: bankinvestigation4@gmail.com Attn: Esteemed Beneficiary, This is officially to notify you that We have received a payment credit instruction from the World Bank Swiss to credit your account with your full unpaid contract/inheritance fund of US$3.5Million. We the U.S. Bank - San Angelo,Texas has taken up the mantle to advocate on your interest for the release of your fund over delayed payment. I hereby acquaint you with the procedure for the release and transfer of this approved payment fund to you. You are required to furnish to us the under mentioned statutory requisites to enable my office commence actions. {1}. Your Full Name and Address: {2}. Your Cell number : (3) Occupation / Marital Status: {4). Your Bank name: {5}. Your Bank Address: {6). Your A/c Numbers: {7}. Your Beneficiary Names: (8). Your Swift Code: {9}. Your Routing Numbers: Be informed that transfer will commence immediately we hear from you with the Needed information. Once more, U.S. Bank - San Angelo,Texas will not hesitate to credit your account within 24hours in accordance with Fund release order regulations. Finally, I want you to know that all modalities has been put in place for the successful transfer of your contract/inheritance fund of US$3.5Million into your bank account, The transfer of your fund is 100% Genuine and risk free, as all international rules and regulations concerning Fund Transfer has been adhere to for safe transfer of your fund into your Nominated Bank account. This is a golden opportunity for you now to receive your fund. Thanks for your anticipated co-operation. Have a nice day. Your Immediate Response is Highly needed to enable us commence for the transfer. Yours faithfully, Ralph Waldo Emerson Secretary to Executive Chairman U.S. Bank