Ivanka Trump fund takes $100M from Saudi Arabia, UAE

As a candidate, Trump repeatedly hammered Clinton’s charity for accepting money from Saudi Arabia and other countries that are notorious for human rights violations.

“Saudi Arabia and many of the countries that gave vast amounts of money to the Clinton Foundation want women as slaves and to kill gays. Hillary must return all money from such countries!” Trump wrote in a June 2016 Facebook post.

In tweets and public remarks, he also deemed the Clinton Foundation a “criminal enterprise” and accused Clinton of accepting pay-for-play donations from foreign governments when she served as secretary of state.

Saudi Arabia donated between $10 million and $25 million to the Clinton Foundation, according to the charity’s website — which is, at most, one-fourth of the amount Ivanka Trump’s fund will get from Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.

Saudi Arabia did not donate to the foundation when Clinton was secretary of state.