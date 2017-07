RedState is a Right of Center Conservative Blog, the author writes;

Note that I’m not saying he is “the” antichrist. In fact, in the Christian tradition there isn’t even an agreement that there is necessarily one antichrist who is the anti-type of the antichrists we otherwise find in Scripture and in the world. However, looking at Scripture, Donald Trump fits the description of an antichrist, all the way down to the fact that Christians are supporting him.