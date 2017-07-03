Calling all Photography Nuts

Good day fellow Photographers, whether you're new to this or an old timer a novice or pro, we all put a little of ourselves in to what we post on Newsvine. I would hope to see all of us no matter our politics get along in these photo nations and support each others hobby. There are so many great places in our own states, nation's and around the world that we cannot hope to ever see them all in person. It is to our advantage to encourage everyone to take the time to pick up a camera and post the views from their favorite areas. If you know someone that enjoys photography and would like a place they can post their photos for others to enjoy, please invite them to join us.

I only ask that you do not post political subjects or bring the nastiness of the current politics happening in to these nations, set aside your differences for a time and just enjoy the beauty of nature and the world.

Now go out and recruit more members to our Photographers Groups.

https://photographyartforum.newsvine.com/

https://photograph.newsvine.com/

https://photovine.newsvine.com/

https://point-and-shoot.newsvine.com/