After Newsvine

By Fletch
Thu Jul 27, 2017 10:47 AM
Flickr might be a good option for all of us Photographers to post photos at in the future.  They have a group there already call blind pig speakeasy or some silly stupid name like that.  I'm proposing we start an invite group call it Photography from the Vine or some other name that's acceptable to us and all of us that post photos can continue to do so there without the nasty politics that other sites have.

 

I am not going to the conservative site of NT my stress level couldn't handle it there, been there tried it not going back.

